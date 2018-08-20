Two-Vehicle Crash Near Royalton Causes Serious Damage

A two-vehicle accident caused severe damage to the vehicles and possible injuries north of Royalton on Friday.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at around 10:41 p.m. at the intersection of 93rd Street and 170th Avenue in Bellevue Township.

Sixteen-year-old Justin Ring of Royalton was traveling south on 170th Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign. He then struck a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Shawn Smith of Andover. Both drivers declined medical treatment.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Royalton First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.