Two-Vehicle Crash Near Royalton Causes Serious Damage
A two-vehicle accident caused severe damage to the vehicles and possible injuries north of Royalton on Friday.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at around 10:41 p.m. at the intersection of 93rd Street and 170th Avenue in Bellevue Township.
Sixteen-year-old Justin Ring of Royalton was traveling south on 170th Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign. He then struck a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Shawn Smith of Andover. Both drivers declined medical treatment.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Royalton First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More