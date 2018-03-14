One Man Is Dead After Two-Vehicle Crash

A collision Wednesday morning between two vehicles north of Little Falls has left one person dead and the other in the hospital.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s the accident happened shortly before 8:00 a.m, when authorities were first notified about a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of 213th Street and 175th Avenue, located two miles east of Hwy 371, north of Little Falls.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Christian Seidl, 41, had been traveling eastbound on 213th Street in a Saturn passenger car when he struck Nickolas Retka, 24, who was driving a GMC Sierra truck. Both men were from Little Falls.

Seidl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Little Falls Fire Department, Morrison County Public Works, Gold Cross Ambulance and Life Link III.

Sheriff Larsen states that the State Patrol will be assisting the Sheriff’s Office with crash reconstruction. The case is under investigation.