DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

One Man Is Dead After Two-Vehicle Crash

Josh Peterson
Mar. 14 2018
Leave a Comment

A collision Wednesday morning between two vehicles north of Little Falls has left one person dead and the other in the hospital.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s the accident happened shortly before 8:00 a.m, when authorities were first notified about a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of 213th Street and 175th Avenue, located two miles east of Hwy 371, north of Little Falls.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Christian Seidl, 41, had been traveling eastbound on 213th Street in a Saturn passenger car when he struck Nickolas Retka, 24, who was driving a GMC Sierra truck. Both men were from Little Falls.

Seidl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Little Falls Fire Department, Morrison County Public Works, Gold Cross Ambulance and Life Link III.

Sheriff Larsen states that the State Patrol will be assisting the Sheriff’s Office with crash reconstruction. The case is under investigation.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Red Lake Woman Arrested On Heroin Charges In Motley

One Man Dead After A Crash In Morrison County

Two Morrison County Men Arrested For Multiple Thefts

Infant Kindness Kits Help New Mothers

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Shirelle, thank you for visiting the Riot of Color exhibit. Your transition from... Read More

Daniel Gaither said

Clayton, Thank you so much for the prompt correction and the addition of releva... Read More

slip and fall solutions said

Great thankyou... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Public Library Hosts Historic Water Tower Art Contest

In celebration of the Historic Water Tower being a part of downtown Brainerd for nearly a century, the Brainerd Public Library is inviting
Posted on Mar. 14 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd Public Library Hosts Historic Water Tower Art Contest

Posted on Mar. 14 2018

Sanford Health Lifts Visitor Restrictions In Northern Minnesota

Posted on Mar. 14 2018

MN Secretary Of State Steve Simon Visits Bemidji High School

Posted on Mar. 13 2018

Menahga Girls Ready For First Ever State Appearance

Posted on Mar. 13 2018

Body Of Missing Red Lake Women Found

Posted on Mar. 13 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.