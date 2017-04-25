DONATE

Two-Vehicle Crash Leaves Four Injured

Apr. 25 2017
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle car crash on Tuesday morning. At 8:25 AM, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received the report of the crash on Highway 10 in Aldrich, seven miles west of Staples.

According to a press release, the crash occurred when a vehicle being driven by Gilbert Boyer, 85 of rural Wadena, failed to yield at the intersection of Central Avenue South and Highway 10. An eastbound vehicle, being driven by Nicole Wendroth, 23, of Staples, struck Boyer’s vehicle on the driver’s side.

The collision sent Boyer’s vehicle into the westbound lane of Highway 10.

Boyer and his passenger were transported by Staples Ambulance to Lakewood Health System. Their injuries are unknown at this point. Wendroth and her passenger were evaluated on scene and released with minor injuries.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Verndale Fire Department, Staples Ambulance and Scott’s Southtown Towing.

 

 

 

