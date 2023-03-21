Two-Vehicle Crash Leads to Life-Threatening Injury for Bemidji Woman
A car crash that occurred in Bemidji Township has led to severe life-threatening injuries for a Bemidji resident.
According to a press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, on March 19th at approximately 1:53 p.m., the Beltrami County 911 Emergency Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Monroe Avenue SW and Oak Hills Road SW in Bemidji Township.
The investigation determined that a 1998 white Ford Taurus, driven by 19-year-old Isis Wald-Rall, was driving east on Oak Hills Road SW. A 2012 gray Toyota Camry, driven by 67-year-old Mary Lund of Bemidji, was traveling north on Monroe Avenue SW.
The press release notes that this is a controlled intersection with north and southbound traffic having to stop for motorists traveling along Oak Hills Road. Lund’s vehicle crossed the intersection and was subsequently struck by Wald-Rall’s car.
Lund was trapped and needed to be extricated from her vehicle. She was airlifted from the scene and transported to Sanford Fargo Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Both vehicles were totaled in the crash. Driver impairment did not appear to be a factor in the incident.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji Fire, Bemidji Ambulance, and North Memorial Air-Med.
