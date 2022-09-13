Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor Kills Todd County Woman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A two-vehicle collision involving a tractor has killed a Todd County woman in Bruce Township just east of Long Prairie.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:46 a.m. on September 12th, 55-year-old Lashel Oliver of Burtrum was traveling east on Highway 27 in her Hyundai Tuscon. The Tuscon then collided with a Kenworth tractor driven by 20-year-old Tyler Scherping of Freeport near County Road 219.

Scherping sustained no injuries in the crash. Oliver was pronounced dead on the scene. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. No alcohol was involved.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Swanville Fire/Rescue, and Long Prairie Rescue all assisted on the scene.

