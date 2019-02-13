Two-Vehicle Crash in Stearns County Results In Injuries

A two-vehicle crash in Stearns County resulted in injuries on Tuesday, February 12.

At approximately 2:19 p.m. on February 12 the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of County Road 11 and County Road 30, a few miles south of Freeport in Oak Township.

According to the Streans County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV driven by 55-year-old Cheryl Kae Ziemer, of Freeport, was traveling northbound on County Road 11 when she swerved to miss a truck pulling a gravity box.

The truck, driven by 52-year-old Duane Lawrence Maus, also of Freeport, was traveling eastbound on County Road 30 and was unable to stop for the posted stop sign. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Ziemer was transported to the hospital by Melrose Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.