Two Vehicle Crash in Green Prairie Township

Ryan BowlerJan. 7 2022

A two vehicle crash in Green Prairie township where a 17 year old male juvenile was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries was reported on January 6th 2022.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened at the intersection of Greyhound Road and 165th street, at approximately 2:11pm.

According to the Sheriff’s Office,

The 17-year-old male juvenile of Holdingford, MN was traveling  east on 165th Street and 37-year-old Brian Petersen of Nisswa, MN was traveling south on  Greyhound Road. The male juvenile’s vehicle slid through the stop sign at the intersection on the  icy roads and was struck by Petersen’s vehicle.

