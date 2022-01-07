Click to print (Opens in new window)

A two vehicle crash in Green Prairie township where a 17 year old male juvenile was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries was reported on January 6th 2022.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened at the intersection of Greyhound Road and 165th street, at approximately 2:11pm.

According to the Sheriff’s Office,

The 17-year-old male juvenile of Holdingford, MN was traveling east on 165th Street and 37-year-old Brian Petersen of Nisswa, MN was traveling south on Greyhound Road. The male juvenile’s vehicle slid through the stop sign at the intersection on the icy roads and was struck by Petersen’s vehicle.

