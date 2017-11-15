Two-Vehicle Crash in Brainerd Sends 4 To Hospital

The Brainerd Police responded to a crash Monday, Nov.13 around 5 at night for a two-vehicle crash on Washington Street (Highway 210).

Amanda Masurka, 39 of Brainerd was driving a 2003 Saturn Vue when she was turning westbound onto 210 off of Highway 25 when her car was hit by an eastbound 200 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Malichi Kelley,16 of Brainerd. Both of the vehicles suffered major damage during the crash.

Masurka had to be extracted from her car and was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries. At this point, there is no update on Masurka’s current condition.

Masurka’s vehicle had three passengers, Aven Meyer, 8, and Anaya Meyer, 14 who were transported to the hospital by ambulance for possible injuries. The third passenger, Daxton Meyer, 5 was transported from the scene by helicopter for non-life threatening injuries.

Malichi Kelley and passenger Nina Carter, 17 appeared to have only minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene was Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department, Brainerd Fire Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.