Two-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries In Little Falls

Rachel Johnson
Aug. 10 2018
A two-vehicle crash caused injuries in Little Falls Thursday evening. The accident occurred at around 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of 165th Street and Greyhound Road in Green Prairie Township.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old David Marcyes of Seattle, WA was traveling west on 165th Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign. He then struck a vehicle driven by 66-year-old Jerrold Feia of Little Falls who was traveling north on Greyhound Road.

A passenger in Feia’s vehicle, 65-year-old Phyllis Feia of Little Falls, was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol and Gold Cross Ambulance.

 

