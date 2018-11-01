Lakeland PBS
Two-Vehicle Crash Being Investigated By Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office

Rachel Johnson
Nov. 1 2018
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred north of Bemidji on Wednesday, October 31.

The crash happened at around 7:12 p.m. Wednesday evening near the junction of Irvine Avenue and Island View Drive in Turtle Lake Township.

A 2012 Honda CRV was traveling northbound on Irvine Avenue when it turned left into the oncoming lane of a southbound vehicle causing the two to collide.

The Honda was driven by Laura F. R. Kirk of Bemidji. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was flown by North Memorial Life Flight helicopter to Sanford Hospital Fargo.

The southbound vehicle, a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was operated by Jennifer L. Stately of Red Lake. There were two other passengers in the vehicle including a child. All were either wearing a seatbelt or in a child restraint. They were transported by Bemidji Ambulance to Sanford Hospital Bemidji.

Alcohol use is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Beltrami County Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, North Country First Responders, Bemidji Ambulance Service, and North Memorial Life Flight.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

