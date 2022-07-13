Lakeland PBS

Two Vehicle Collision Kills One Person Near Little Falls

Mary BalstadJul. 13 2022

One person died yesterday after a head-on collision on Highway 27 near Little Falls.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, around noon on July 12th, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 27. A 2016 Nissan Versa Note Hatchback, driven by 79-year-old Shirley Friebe of Eagle Bend, was traveling eastbound. The other vehicle was a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Logan Klooster, 33, of Ankeny, Iowa, and was traveling westbound. Just west of Highway 238 the Jeep Compass began to cross the centerline. Klooster then struck Friebe’s Nissan head-on.

Klooster was sent to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. Friebe was pronounced dead at the scene. Both airbags deployed and both Klooster and Friebe were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. No alcohol was involved.

Road conditions were dry at the time.

By — Mary Balstad

