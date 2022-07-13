Two Vehicle Collision Kills One Person Near Little Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One person died yesterday after a head-on collision on Highway 27 near Little Falls.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, around noon on July 12th, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 27. A 2016 Nissan Versa Note Hatchback, driven by 79-year-old Shirley Friebe of Eagle Bend, was traveling eastbound. The other vehicle was a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Logan Klooster, 33, of Ankeny, Iowa, and was traveling westbound. Just west of Highway 238 the Jeep Compass began to cross the centerline. Klooster then struck Friebe’s Nissan head-on.

Klooster was sent to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. Friebe was pronounced dead at the scene. Both airbags deployed and both Klooster and Friebe were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. No alcohol was involved.

Road conditions were dry at the time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today