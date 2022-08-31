Two-Vehicle Collision Kills Baxter Man
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a Baxter man and sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries yesterday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 30th at approximately 1:38 p.m., 83-year-old Robert Lohman was travelling eastbound on Highway 210 near 57th Avenue southwest in his Toyota Tacoma. Gina Hollingsworth, 47, of Pillager was driving westbound on Highway 210 in her Chevy Cobalt. Lohman reportedly crossed the center line of traffic and collided with the Cobalt.
Officials pronounced Lohman dead on the scene. Hollingworth was transported to a St. Cloud hospital with life threatening injuries. Both victims were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. No alcohol was involved.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Life Link and the Staples Ambulance Service assisted on the scene.
