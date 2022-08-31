Lakeland PBS

Two-Vehicle Collision Kills Baxter Man

Mary BalstadAug. 31 2022

A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a Baxter man and sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries yesterday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 30th at approximately 1:38 p.m., 83-year-old Robert Lohman was travelling eastbound on Highway 210 near 57th Avenue southwest in his Toyota Tacoma. Gina Hollingsworth, 47, of Pillager was driving westbound on Highway 210 in her Chevy Cobalt. Lohman reportedly crossed the center line of traffic and collided with the Cobalt.

Officials pronounced Lohman dead on the scene. Hollingworth was transported to a St. Cloud hospital with life threatening injuries. Both victims were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. No alcohol was involved.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Life Link and the Staples Ambulance Service assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Hackensack Area

One Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Cass Lake

Cyclist Sustains Critical Injuries in Accident North of McGregor

Extra DWI Patrols on Minnesota Roads Through Labor Day

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.