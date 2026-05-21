Two Vehicle Collision Involving Dirt Bike Near Bowlus Sends Juvenile to Hospital

Around 5:36 pm on May 20th, officers responded to a report of a two vehicle crash a few miles southeast of Bowlus in Two Rivers Township. The collision involved a 15-year-old female juvenile from Rice and a passenger car driven by 25-year-old Chloe Supan of Bowlus. The collision occurred on sent the juvenile to St. Cloud Hospital with unkown injuries, she was wearing a helmet. Supan was not injured in the crash.