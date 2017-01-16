Two-Vehicle Accident South of Pillager

According to a press release from Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 01-13-2017 at approximately 10:47 am, their office received a report of a two vehicle accident with injuries on Dove Rd, near the intersection of 330th Street, in Scandia Valley Township, south of Pillager.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Shawn Scheerle, age 52 of Cushing, MN was traveling south on Dove Road. Scheerle stated he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, lost control of his vehicle and collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by Joann Beto, age 63 of Motley, MN. Beto’s passenger was identified as Judith Bellamy, age 66 of Motley, MN. Bellamy suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Staples Hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Scandia Valley First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.