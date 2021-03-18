Lakeland PBS

Two Vehicle Accident Reported in Upsala

Nick UrsiniMar. 18 2021

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 30th street and 90th Avenue in Elmdate Township, four miles east of Upsala at approximately 7:48 AM on March 17th.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 58-year old Vern Capelle of Little Falls was traveling west on 30th Street and a 17-year-old male from Bowlus was traveling south on 90th
Avenue.

The juvenile male’s vehicle slid through the stop sign and was struck by Capelle’s vehicle in the intersection.

According to the release, the juvenile driver was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with serious injuries. Capelle was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with minor injuries.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle While Walking in Upsala

Multiple Burglaries Reported in Little Falls Area

Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

BLAEDC Hosts Annual Meeting Recapping 2020 Business Development

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.