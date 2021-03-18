Two Vehicle Accident Reported in Upsala

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 30th street and 90th Avenue in Elmdate Township, four miles east of Upsala at approximately 7:48 AM on March 17th.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 58-year old Vern Capelle of Little Falls was traveling west on 30th Street and a 17-year-old male from Bowlus was traveling south on 90th

Avenue.

The juvenile male’s vehicle slid through the stop sign and was struck by Capelle’s vehicle in the intersection.

According to the release, the juvenile driver was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with serious injuries. Capelle was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with minor injuries.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today