Two Vehicle Accident Reported in Upsala
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 30th street and 90th Avenue in Elmdate Township, four miles east of Upsala at approximately 7:48 AM on March 17th.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 58-year old Vern Capelle of Little Falls was traveling west on 30th Street and a 17-year-old male from Bowlus was traveling south on 90th
Avenue.
The juvenile male’s vehicle slid through the stop sign and was struck by Capelle’s vehicle in the intersection.
According to the release, the juvenile driver was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with serious injuries. Capelle was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with minor injuries.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.