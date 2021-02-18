Two Vehicle Accident Reported in Buh Township Near Pierz

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports on February 17th, at 11:37AM a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 183rd Street and 255th Avenue, approximately four miles northwest of Pierz.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Paul Okroi of Pierz was traveling north on 255th Avenue and 57-year-old Sheila Oldakowski of Little Falls was traveling east on 183rd

Street. Okroi’s vehicle slid through the stop sign and struck Oldakowski’s vehicle in the intersection.

Oldakowski’s passenger, 61-year-old Thomas Bollig of Little Falls was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

