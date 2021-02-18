Two Vehicle Accident Reported in Buh Township Near Pierz
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports on February 17th, at 11:37AM a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 183rd Street and 255th Avenue, approximately four miles northwest of Pierz.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Paul Okroi of Pierz was traveling north on 255th Avenue and 57-year-old Sheila Oldakowski of Little Falls was traveling east on 183rd
Street. Okroi’s vehicle slid through the stop sign and struck Oldakowski’s vehicle in the intersection.
Oldakowski’s passenger, 61-year-old Thomas Bollig of Little Falls was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.