Two-Vehicle Accident Leaves One Driver With Unknown Injuries In Royalton

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports a two-vehicle accident due to one driver failing to yield. The accident occurred at the intersection of Nature Road and 210 Avenue at approximately three miles east of Royalton with one driver sustaining unknown injuries.

On January 21, 2020 at approximately 7:59 am, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident involving 84 year old William Vouk of St. Stephen, MN, and 34 year old Nichole Bueckers of Royalton, MN. Vouk was traveling north on 210 Avenue and Bueckers was traveling west on Nature Road when Vouk failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by Bueckers’ vehicle.

Vouk was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries while Bueckers had no visible injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Royalton Police Department, Royalton First Response Team, Royalton Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today