Lakeland PBS

Two-Vehicle Accident Leaves One Driver With Unknown Injuries In Royalton

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 22 2020

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports a two-vehicle accident due to one driver failing to yield. The accident occurred at the intersection of Nature Road and 210 Avenue at approximately three miles east of Royalton with one driver sustaining unknown injuries.

On January 21, 2020 at approximately 7:59 am, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident involving 84 year old William Vouk of St. Stephen, MN, and 34 year old Nichole Bueckers of Royalton, MN. Vouk was traveling north on 210 Avenue and Bueckers was traveling west on Nature Road when Vouk failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by Bueckers’ vehicle.

Vouk was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries while Bueckers had no visible injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Royalton Police Department, Royalton First Response Team, Royalton Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Man in Custody After Allegedly Trying To Ram Into Vehicles at Morrison County Gas Station

One-Vehicle Rollover Near Pillager

Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Completes Annual Predatory Offender Registration

Royalton Man Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash

Latest Stories

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Named A Level Three Trauma Hospital

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

Bemidji Girls Basketball Gets Revenge With Win Over Grand Rapids

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

Brainerd Boys Hockey Gets Road Win Over Bemidji

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Preparing No Differently For Conference Showdown With Minnesota State

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

US Senate Candidate Jason Lewis To Hold Town Hall on Beltrami County Refugee Vote

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.