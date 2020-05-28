Lakeland PBS

Two-Vehicle Accident Involving ATV In Pierz

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 28 2020

A two-vehicle accident occurred when a teen driver pulled his ATV out in front of a vehicle at the intersection of 153rd Street about six miles east of Pierz. The teen driver was transported to St.Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, May 27th at approximately 1:48 p.m., 71-year-old Bradley Ver Bout of Green Valley, AZ was traveling west on 153rd Street. An ATV driven by a 13-year-old male from Pierz, MN was traveling east on the Soo-Line Trail. The ATV pulled out in front of Ver Bout’s vehicle and a collision occurred. The 13-year-old male was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St.Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries. No one in Ver Bout’s vehicle was injured.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Pierz First Response Team, and the Hillman First Response Team.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Two Occupants Involved in ATV Accident in Little Falls

Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Announces Mask Drive Drop-Off Locations

One Dead, Two Injured in Head-On Collision in Bemidji

Two-Vehicle Accident Leaves One Driver With Unknown Injuries In Royalton

Latest Stories

Grand Casino Announces Reopening

Posted on May. 28 2020

Bemidji City Council Meeting Set To Discuss Plans For Outdoor Seating

Posted on May. 28 2020

New One Day High Death Toll from COVID-19 in Minnesota

Posted on May. 28 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak Worsening in Todd County

Posted on May. 28 2020

No One Injured in House Fire East of Bemidji

Posted on May. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.