Two Tornado Drills Will Take Place For Severe Weather Awareness Week In Bemidji

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bemidji area is still participating in two tornado drills during Severe Weather Awareness week.

The drills will start on Thursday, April 16th at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Businesses and other facilities are encouraged to share information with occupants where safe sheltering options are.

Due to social distancing concerns, Beltrami County Emergency Management is discouraging congregating in sheltering locations for the drill. In an actual need for severe weather sheltering, the designated sheltering locations should be utilized. Families are encouraged to review their severe weather response plans and ensure their shelter location is known by all family members. Although outdoor warning sirens will sound, Code RED Community Alerts will not be delivered.

During the week of April 13th to the 17th, there are five tips for residents to remember as severe weather approaches. Residents can visit the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Website for more information.

