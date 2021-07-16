Lakeland PBS

Two Teens Injured in Personal Watercraft Crash on Rush Lake

Nick UrsiniJul. 16 2021

Two teenagers were injured after the personal watercraft they were operating collided on Rush Lake in Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported to Rush Lake of the Whitefish Chain of Lakes at approximately 6:15 PM where 16-year old Espen Ulland and 15-year old Caelan Hanson, both of St. Paul, were each operating a PWC when they collided.

According to the release, Hanson suffered a likely wrist fracture and was transported by North Aircare to an unknown facility. Ulland suffered a likely ankle fracture and was transported to Essentia Health.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

