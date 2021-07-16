Two Teenage Boys Injured in Personal Watercraft Crash on Rush Lake
Two teenagers were injured after the personal watercraft they were operating collided on Rush Lake.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported to Rush Lake of the Whitefish Chain of Lakes at approximately 6:15 PM where 16-year old Espen Ulland and 15-year old Caelan Hanson, both of St. Paul were each operating a PWC when they collided.
According to the release, Hanson suffered a likely wrist fracture and was transported by North Aircare to an unknown facility. Ulland suffered a likely ankle fracture and was transported to Essentia.
