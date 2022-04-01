Two Taken to Hospital After One-Vehicle Crash in Morrison Co.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two people were taken to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Morrison County on Thursday.

At about 1:25 PM on March 31, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accident with injuries at the intersection of Nature Road and 310th Avenue, approximately four miles southeast of Buckman in Buckman Township.

Clayton Benjamin, 24, from Garrison was traveling east on Nature Road. Benjamin’s vehicle left the roadway off the curve near 310th Avenue, hitting a road approach and coming to final rest on the east side of 310th Avenue.

Benjamin was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Onamia Ambulance with unknown injuries. A passenger, Jocelyn Levard, 21, from Garrison was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link III with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by MLMB First Response Team, Life Link III, and Onamia Ambulance.

