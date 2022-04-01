Lakeland PBS

Two Taken to Hospital After One-Vehicle Crash in Morrison Co.

Ryan BowlerApr. 1 2022

Two people were taken to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Morrison County on Thursday.

At about 1:25 PM on March 31, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accident with injuries at the intersection of Nature Road and 310th Avenue, approximately four miles southeast of Buckman in Buckman Township.

Clayton Benjamin, 24, from Garrison was traveling east on Nature Road. Benjamin’s vehicle left the roadway off the curve near 310th Avenue, hitting a road approach and coming to final rest on the east side of 310th Avenue.

Benjamin was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Onamia Ambulance with unknown injuries. A passenger, Jocelyn Levard, 21, from Garrison was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link III with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by MLMB First Response Team,  Life Link III, and Onamia Ambulance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Poultry Sales, Exhibits in Minnesota Temporarily Banned Due to Bird Flu

14-Year-Old Seriously Injured in ATV Crash in Kelliher

Burglary Charges for 24-Year-Old Male Pending in Morrison County

New United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota Takes Oath of Office

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.