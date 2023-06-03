Lakeland PBS

Two Suspects Facing Felony Charges After Stolen Guns Found at Bagley Home

Lakeland News — Jun. 2 2023

Levi Joseph Miles (Credit: Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office)

Two suspects are facing felony charges of receiving stolen property after two stolen firearms were located at a home in Bagley.

21-year-old Levi Joseph Miles and a 16-year-old juvenile male were arraigned in Clearwater County Court yesterday. Miles was also arraigned on an unrelated charge of violating an order for protection.

On May 27th, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received three separate reports of several vehicles being entered and items stolen from within, including two firearms. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into these thefts, and as a result of the investigation, a search warrant was conducted at a home in Bagley on May 31st. The two stolen firearms were recovered, which is when Miles and the juvenile were taken into custody.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

16-Year-Old Seriously Injured in SUV-Tractor Collision Near Bagley

Bagley Offers Support to Ukraine with Annual Northwest Minnesota Food Pack

SWAT Team Called Near Sebeka for Arrest of Man Suspected of Arson

Bemidji Man Charged After High-Speed Chase, Alleged Assault on Officers

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.