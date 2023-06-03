Two Suspects Facing Felony Charges After Stolen Guns Found at Bagley Home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two suspects are facing felony charges of receiving stolen property after two stolen firearms were located at a home in Bagley.

21-year-old Levi Joseph Miles and a 16-year-old juvenile male were arraigned in Clearwater County Court yesterday. Miles was also arraigned on an unrelated charge of violating an order for protection.

On May 27th, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received three separate reports of several vehicles being entered and items stolen from within, including two firearms. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into these thefts, and as a result of the investigation, a search warrant was conducted at a home in Bagley on May 31st. The two stolen firearms were recovered, which is when Miles and the juvenile were taken into custody.

