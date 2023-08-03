Two Suspects Arrested Following Brainerd Drug Bust

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Area law enforcement arrested two suspects following a drug bust in Brainerd on August 1.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reports that two men were arrested after multiple search warrants were executed for an ongoing investigation. That investigation involved looking into the sale and distribution of fentanyl in the Crow Wing County area.

As a result of the search warrants, the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division managed to seize controlled substances. These items included approximately 3.1 pounds of suspected fentanyl, over 200 grams of suspected cocaine, and six firearms.

The suspects arrested are Dazaughn West of Brainerd and Devaughn West of Detroit, Michigan. Law enforcement arrested both men for first-degree controlled substance crimes and crimes involving illegal possession of firearms.

Both suspects are at the Crow Wing County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today