Two shows coming to the CLC Performing Arts Center

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 11 2020

Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center will be hosting two shows coming to town at the end of March.

The first performance will be put on by Farewell Angelina, who is an all-female country group with four powerhouse vocalists, dynamic songwriters and accomplished multi-instrumentalists.

They will be coming to town March 21st and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

The second show will feature Grammy winning guitarist, Laurence Juber, who will perform a solo on March 26th.

The 7:30 p.m. performance will be in the Dryden Theatre.

Ticket for both events are still available from the CLC Theatre Box Office at (218) 855-8199 or online at www.clcperformingarts.com

