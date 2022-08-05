Lakeland PBS

Two Severely Injured in Rainy Lake Boating Accident, Alcohol Possibly Involved

Mary BalstadAug. 5 2022

Two International Falls residents were severely injured in a boating accident at approximately 9:19 p.m. on August 4th.

According to the press release, Koochiching County Dispatch received a report stating that the motor came out of the water and injured 32-year-old Joshua Urban and 34-year-old Nicholas Hagan. While emergency medical services and response teams were on route to the scene, they were told that another boated towed the injured party and their boat to a residence on County Road 134.

Upon arriving, E.M.S. started to apply life-saving measures after noting the severity of the injuries. Officers and deputies applied tourniquets to both victims. Medical personnel, with assistance from law enforcement, loaded the victims onto an ambulance and transported them to Rainy Lake Medical Center for further treatment. Urban and Hagen were then airlifted to another hospital for trauma care.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, officials state that the boat apparently struck a rock, causing the boat motor to land onto the boat between the operator and passenger. As the motor was still running, it caused significant damage to the operator’s left arm and leg, and the passenger’s right leg.

No further information on the victim is available at this time. Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The accident remains under investigation.

On the scene were International Falls Police Department, Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office deputies, International Falls Ambulance Services, and Minnesota State Patrol officers.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

64-Year-Old Bemidji Woman Severely Injured in Hit-and-Run

Royalton Man Severely Injured in Rollover Crash

3 People Killed in Moorhead Crash with Two Semis Identified

Koochiching Co. Approves Flood Debris and Waste Management Plan

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.