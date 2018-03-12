Two Seriously Injured In Cass County Crash

Two people from Duluth were critically injured after a head-on in Cass County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Kara Lee Smith, 28, was driving a 1999 Lincoln Town Car west on Highway 2, near the intersection of Highway 2 and Pike Bay Loop NW, in the wrong direction/shoulder lane when she corrected the car before colliding head-on with a semi, driven by 67-year-old William Black of Wadena.

Smith was transported by North Air Ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth in critical condition. Smith’s passenger, Beau James Grotberg, 29, of Duluth, was also critically injured and transported by Sanford Med Air to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

Black was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Like Tribal Police and DNR, MN DNR, Cass Lake Fire and Ambulance, North Air, and Sanford Air.