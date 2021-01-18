Two Rescued After UTV Falls Through Ice in Crosslake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two people were assisted to shore after their UTV broke through the ice on Daggett Channel in Crosslake over the weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 16 at about 12:44 p.m., the Crow Wing County Dispatch Center received a report that a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) had broken through the ice on the Daggett Channel in Crosslake. It was reported that one of the two people from the UTV was still in the water and was hanging onto the side of the ice. The second person was not in the water.

The Crosslake Fire Department arrived at the scene and was able to get both people from the UTV out of the water and off the ice. A Crosslake firefighter, who was wearing a water rescue suit, also fell through the ice while helping to pull one of the people off of the ice.

The people rescued were a 69-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman.

According to the release, the driver of the UTV told the passenger that they would be driving to a fishing location when the UTV broke through the ice. The driver also stated he had driven the UTV near the same location the previous weekend and thought the ice would still be safe.

With the recent warm temperatures, along with the recent wet snow and rain, the ice conditions appear to have deteriorated in various locations on area lakes. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard wants the public to use extreme caution when taking part in recreational activities on area lakes.

The Crosslake Police Department, the Breezy Point Police Department and the Pequot Lakes Police Department also assisted.

