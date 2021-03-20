Lakeland PBS

Two Red Lake Men Charged With Sexual Abuse of Children

Lakeland News — Mar. 19 2021

Two Red Lake men have been charged in federal court with sexual abuse of children. 39-year-old Keith Ehrich and 24-year-old Kory Lussier made their initial court appearances Friday in separate cases.

According to the allegations in the indictment against Ehrich, between August 2017 and October 11, 2020, Ehrich knowingly engaged in the sexual abuse of a minor. According to the allegations in the criminal complaint against Lussier, between August 2, 2014 and September 20, 2020, Lussier knowingly engaged in the sexual abuse of a minor.

Ehrich is charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of abusive sexual contact with a child. Lussier is charged with one count each of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, abusive sexual contact with a child, and sexual abuse of a minor.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

