Lakeland PBS

Two People Survive Crash of Small Plane Near Eveleth-Virginia Airport

Lakeland News — Jul. 7 2020

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Plane Crashes at a Private Grass Airstrip Near Brainerd

Grand Rapids Man Killed Due To A Truck-Train Collision

Pilot Who Died In Plane Crash Near Hawley Identified

Pilot Dies In Plane Crash At Airport In Western Minnesota

Latest Stories

BSU Football Hoping to Still Host Summer Camps in Late July

Posted on Jul. 9 2020

No Fall Season For Dominant CLC Volleyball Team

Posted on Jul. 9 2020

What Will School Look Like For K-12 Students in the Fall?

Posted on Jul. 9 2020

Jack Pine Brewery Enforces Safety Measures to Prevent Another Statewide Closure

Posted on Jul. 9 2020

Minnesota Driver's Manual Updated After Anniversary Of Philando Castile's Death

Posted on Jul. 9 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.