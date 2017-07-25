Two People Seriously Injured In Horse-Drawn Buggy Crash

The driver and passenger of a horse-drawn buggy were severely injured when they were hit by a pickup truck near Long Prairie.

On Tuesday around 6:30 AM, Long Prairie residents Eli Yoder, 20, and Dan Yoder, 16, were traveling westbound on Highway 27 in their buggy.

Joseph Cecko, 35 of Little Falls, was headed in the same direction in a truck, according to a Todd County Sheriff Department media report. Cecko came over a hill near 223rd Ave and rear ended the buggy.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Eli Yoder was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Dan Yoder was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Lakeland News has reached out to both hospitals for information about their current conditions.

Cecko was not injured during the incident.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Long Prairie Fire Department, Long Prairie Police Department and Petries Towing also assisted at the scene.