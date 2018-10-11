Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Two People Sent To Hospital After Crash Near Bagley

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 11 2018
Leave a Comment

Two people were sent to the hospital this morning, after a crash near Bagley. It happened just before 11:30. Only one car was involved.

A 2017 Chevrolet was southbound on Highway 92 when it hit a slippery spot and lost control, going off the road, vaulting over a private driveway and into the right ditch.

Brenda Lee Webster, 60, of Clearwater, NE and Charles William Aust, 55, of Fulton, MO were both sent to Sanford Hospital Bagley with Non-life threatening injuries.

The road conditions were reported as wet at the time of the accident. Both passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time. Alcohol is not believed to be factor in the crash.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Self-Proclaimed “Valve Turners” Dismissed Of All Charges In Clearwater County

Trial Begins For Protesters Charged With Property Damage To Pipeline

Curve Realignment Project Beginning On Highway 2

Clearwater County Fair

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Investing Millions To Fight Opioid Epidemic

Minnesota will invest more than $17.7 million it received in federal grant funding to help combat the opioid epidemic throughout the state. The
Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Latest Stories

Minnesota Investing Millions To Fight Opioid Epidemic

Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Gov. Mark Dayton Heads For Third Back Surgery

Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Level 3 Sex Offender Moving Back To Wadena

Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Lakeland PBS Hosting Clean Energy Events In Bemidji

Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Lakeland Viewing Area Sees More October Snowfall

Posted on Oct. 11 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.