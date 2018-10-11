Two People Sent To Hospital After Crash Near Bagley

Two people were sent to the hospital this morning, after a crash near Bagley. It happened just before 11:30. Only one car was involved.

A 2017 Chevrolet was southbound on Highway 92 when it hit a slippery spot and lost control, going off the road, vaulting over a private driveway and into the right ditch.

Brenda Lee Webster, 60, of Clearwater, NE and Charles William Aust, 55, of Fulton, MO were both sent to Sanford Hospital Bagley with Non-life threatening injuries.

The road conditions were reported as wet at the time of the accident. Both passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time. Alcohol is not believed to be factor in the crash.