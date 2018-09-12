Lakeland PBS
Two People Sent To Hospital After Crash In Royalton

Shirelle Moore
Sep. 12 2018
Two people were sent to the hospital yesterday after a two-car crash in Royalton. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office got the call at 12:17 in the afternoon.

Their office received a report of a two-car accident with possible injuries at the intersection of 93rd street and 170th avenue, exactly 4 miles north of Royalton in Bellevue Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Shirley Matros, 64, of Royalton was traveling north on 170th avenue, while Jeffery Fisk, 51, of Royalton was traveling west on 93rd street. Matros failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by Fisk’s car in the intersection.

Matros was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with unknown injuries. Fisk was taken St. Gabriel’s Hospital by a private car. Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were towed from the scene.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office3 was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Royalton Police Department, Royalton Fire and Rescue and Gold Cross Ambulance.

