Two People Killed After Head-on Crash with Semi Near Wadena

Lakeland News — Oct. 27 2021

Two people were killed when the car they were driving crashed head-on with a semitruck near Wadena.

The crash happened just before 5 PM Wednesday in Leaf River Township, about four miles north of Wadena on Highway 71.

The State Patrol says 58-year-old Tina Dawson of Anoka was driving a car northbound and veered over the center line, colliding with the semi. She died following the crash as did a passenger, 57-year-old Todd Dawson of Park Rapids. The driver of the semi was also hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury.

The State Patrol says alcohol was not involved in the crash. Tina was wearing a seat belt. It’s not known whether Todd was.

