Two People Killed After 3-Car Crash In Deer River

Two people were killed in a 3-car crash in Deer River. It happened last night at 5:57 on Highway 46 and County Road 39 in St. Louis County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, A 2004 International Semi Tractor, being driven by 47-year-old Jason Scott Evans of Deer River, was southbound on highway 46 at MP 10. A 2014 Ford F250 pick-up, which had two occupants, was northbound on highway 46 at MP 10. A 2011 Chevy Impala, which also had two occupants, was also traveling northbound on highway 46, behind the Ford.

The semi truck struck the Ford on its side, then struck the impala head on. 34-year-old Steven Mark Kubiszewski of Wyoming, MN and 57-year-old Arthur Mark Kubiszewski of Chisago City, who were both in the Impala, were taken to Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids to be treated for their injuries. Both men later died. No injuries were reported for Evans or either passenger in the Ford. All people involved were wearing seatbelts.

Road conditions were reported by the Minnesota State patrol as snowy and icy during the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.