Two People Injured in Separate Crashes in Aitkin County

Lakeland News — Jun. 13 2022

Two people were injured in separate crashes that happened in Aitkin County over the weekend.

The first crash happened on Saturday in McGregor, where a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Aaron Schultz of Minneapolis was traveling eastbound on Highway 210 when it left the road and went into a swamp median.

Schultz was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The second crash took place on Sunday in Rice River Township. A Chevy Silverado driven by Kelly Mathiason of Andover and a Dodge Durango driven by Michael Chilstrom of Coon Rapids were traveling southbound on Highway 65 south of 330th Lane. The Silverado was passing the Durango when the vehicles collided, causing the Durango to hit an approach and roll.

A passenger in the Durango, 45-year-old Stephanie Chilstrom of Coon Rapids, was taken to St. Mary’s in Duluth with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the State Patrol’s report.

By — Lakeland News

