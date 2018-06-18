Two People Injured In Morrison County Crash

A two vehicle crash sends two people to the hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office says that on Friday evening at approximately 9:55 pm, their office received a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries on 180th Street, approximately 7 miles southwest of Randall, in Parker Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Roden, 26 of Long Prairie, was traveling west on 180th Street in a 2000 Audi A6. Kurt Behsman, 47 of Randall, was driving a 1985 Chevrolet K30 pickup, pulling a trailer full of hay bales near his residence on 180th Street. Roden’s vehicle struck the back of Behsman’s trailer as they were pulling into their driveway. Roden was transported by North Air Care to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with unknown injuries. Roden’s passenger, Cory Stumpf, 30 of Little Falls, was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

Behsman and his 12-year-old passenger were not injured.

Both vehicles and the trailer sustained severe damage.