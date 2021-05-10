Lakeland PBS

Two People Injured in ATV Crash near Pequot Lakes

Nick UrsiniMay. 10 2021

Two people were injured after their all-terrain vehicle rolled over in a driveway. According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, the report came in around 7:34 PM on Saturday, May 8 of a serious ATV crash near 17th Avenue SW in Pequot Lakes.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned the driver of the ATV made a sharp turn causing the machine to roll over, ejecting the occupants and pinning them underneath the ATV.

According to the release, an individual in the area heard the crash and was able to move the ATV off the injured people and began administering aid.

The driver, a 58-year old female of Pequot Lakes was treated on scene and transported to a Brainerd hospital for unknown injuries.

The passenger, a 59-year old male of Pequot Lakes was treated on scene and transported to a St. Cloud hospital by North Memorial Air Care with serious injuries.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash and the incident remains under investigation.

 

