Two People Injured After Car Catapults Out Of Embankment

Mal Meyer
Aug. 8 2017
Two people from Pierz were injured in a Monday afternoon crash when another car left the roadway, went up an embankment and catapulted into the air.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, a Dodge Caravan driven by Carol Anne Walter, 58 of Eagan, was headed westbound on Highway 10 approaching 155th Street near Royalton around 2:45 PM.

The vehicle left the road and drove into the grass headed north when it hit the embankment and launched into the air. The tires of the minivan struck the driver’s side window of a pickup truck that had stopped at the stop sign on 155th street.

The dodge landed on the north side of the road and rolled before it came to a rest on the driver’s side.

The driver of the pickup, Lawrence Julius Korf, 63 of Pierz, and Joyce Marie Korf, 62 of Pierz, were transported to St Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, but an airbag did not deploy.

Neither Walter nor her passenger, William Carl Walter, 58 of Eagan, were injured during the incident.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Royalton Police Department, Rice Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Rice Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.

