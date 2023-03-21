Two People Die in Pine River House Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An early morning house fire in Pine River ended with the death of two people.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on March 21 at approximately 2:09 a.m., law enforcement received a 911 call regarding a house fire in Walden Township.

Upon arriving to the scene, deputies and responders found a residence fully engulfed in flames. The two occupants, an adult male and female, were unaccounted for at the time. Further investigation of the residence led to the discovery of remains.

An autopsy is currently scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The fire is under investigation in collaboration with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Pine River Fire Department, Backus Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance Service all assisted on the scene.

