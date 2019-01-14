Two People Arrested Near Wadena After Fleeing From Police During Drug Stop

Two people are behind bars, after fleeing from police during a drug stop. It happened last Thursday, January 10th at 1:30 p.m. The Wadena County Sheriff’s office, along with an agent for the West Central Drug Task Force, attempted to stop a vehicle on Oink Joint Rd. south of Hwy 10 outside the city of Wadena.

The driver, Aaron Richard Bounds, 25, of Verndale, and passenger, Amber Lynn Sutherland, 34, of Wadena, fled and led deputies on a pursuit that lasted exactly seven miles, with speeds reaching over 100 mph on tar roads and speeds near 70 mph on dirt and ice covered roads.

The vehicle eventually fled back to Highway 10 where it turned north on Clark Drive in the city of Verndale, where the vehicle stopped.

Bounds was arrested and found to be in possession of a meth pipe and a large amount of cash. Sutherland was also arrested at the scene.

Later in the day, a search warrant was done on the vehicle where exactly 15 grams of methamphetamine was found along with a digital scale and numerous small individual baggies.

Bounds was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, felony 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, felony 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor driving after suspension. Sutherland was charged with felony 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and felony 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance.

The case will be prosecuted by the Wadena County Attorney’s office. Release conditions and bail were set on both Bounds and Sutherland in Wadena District court.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Verndale Police Department, Wadena Police Department and Scott’s Southtown Towing of Staples.