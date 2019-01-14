Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Two People Arrested Near Wadena After Fleeing From Police During Drug Stop

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 14 2019
Leave a Comment

Two people are behind bars, after fleeing from police during a drug stop. It happened last Thursday, January 10th at 1:30 p.m. The Wadena County Sheriff’s office, along with an agent for the West Central Drug Task Force, attempted to stop a vehicle on Oink Joint Rd. south of Hwy 10 outside the city of Wadena.

The driver, Aaron Richard Bounds, 25, of Verndale, and passenger, Amber Lynn Sutherland, 34, of Wadena, fled and led deputies on a pursuit that lasted exactly seven miles, with speeds reaching over 100 mph on tar roads and speeds near 70 mph on dirt and ice covered roads.

The vehicle eventually fled back to Highway 10 where it turned north on Clark Drive in the city of Verndale, where the vehicle stopped.

Bounds was arrested and found to be in possession of a meth pipe and a large amount of cash. Sutherland was also arrested at the scene.

Later in the day, a search warrant was done on the vehicle where exactly 15 grams of methamphetamine was found along with a digital scale and numerous small individual baggies.

Bounds was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, felony 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, felony 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor driving after suspension. Sutherland was charged with felony 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and felony 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance.

The case will be prosecuted by the Wadena County Attorney’s office. Release conditions and bail were set on both Bounds and Sutherland in Wadena District court.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Verndale Police Department, Wadena Police Department and Scott’s Southtown Towing of Staples.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Blueberry Pines Golf Course Lodge Deemed A Complete Loss After Wednesday Fire

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Blueberry Pines Golf Course Lodge

Red Lake Police Arrest 9 In Connection With Drug Bust

Northwoods Adventure: Christmas Lights Shine Bright In Wadena

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

BSU Men’s Hockey Shuts Out Alaska Anchorage

Posted on Jan. 12 2019

Latest Stories

BSU Men's Hockey Shuts Out Alaska Anchorage

Posted on Jan. 12 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Takes Win Over Minnesota Duluth

Posted on Jan. 12 2019

Wrestlers Compete In Day 1 Of 2019 Rick Lee Lumberjack Duals

Posted on Jan. 12 2019

Bemidji Boys Place Third At Swimming Invitational

Posted on Jan. 12 2019

Brainerd Girls Basketball Beats Bemidji At Home

Posted on Jan. 12 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.