Two People Arrested in Rural Pine River Following Drug Bust

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two people were arrested in rural Pine River for the possession of drugs and a weapon on July 16th.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that 55-year-old Daniel Crawford of Pine River and 30-year-old Sarah Wolff of Pine River were arrested during an investigation that was performed during a traffic stop in Wilson Township.

“Pursuant to an investigation into the use, sale and trafficking of illegal controlled substances, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Wilson Township, rural Pine River MN,” said Tom Burch in a press release. “A small amount of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and ammunition was seized.”

Burch also said that a follow-up search warrant was issued at a residence in Barclay Township.

Upon arrival to the residence, officers found over a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine and two grams of heroin. As officers investigated the home further, they were led to an AR-15 style rifle.

Both Crawford and Wolff were arrested during the investigation. Burch stated that formal charges related to drug possession and weapons are currently pending.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force and the Pine River Police Department.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that most investigations start with a tip from the public. Burch encourages people to report any suspected drug or other crime related information to the sheriff’s office.

All reports remain anonymous. Report tips and information can also be made online to Crime Stoppers of MN on their website crimestoppersmn.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today