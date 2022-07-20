Lakeland PBS

Two People Arrested in Pine River For Possession of Drugs and a Weapon

Emma HudziakJul. 20 2022

Two people were arrested in Pine River, MN for the possession of drugs and a weapon on July 16th.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported that 55-year-old Daniel Crawford of Pine River, and 30-year-old Sarah Wolff of Pine River were arrested during an investigation that was performed during a traffic stop in Wilson Township, rural Pine River.

“Pursuant to an investigation into the use, sale and trafficking of illegal controlled substances, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Wilson Township, rural Pine River MN,” said Tom Burch. “A small amount of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and ammunition was seized.”

Burch also reported that a follow up search warrant was issued at a residence in Barclay Township, rural Pine River MN.

Upon arrival to the residence, officers found over a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine and two grams of heroin. As officers investigated the home further, they were led to an AR-15 style rifle.

Both Crawford and Wolff were arrested during the investigation. Burch stated that formal charges related to drug possession and weapons are currently pending.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force and the Pine River Police Department.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that most investigations start with a tip from the public. Burch encourages people to report any suspected drug or other crime related information to the sheriff’s office.

All reports remain anonymous. Report tips and information can also be made online to Crime Stoppers of MN on their website crimestoppersmn.org.

