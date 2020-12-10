Two People Arrested After Armed Robbery In Park Rapids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two suspects have been arrested and are being held on several charges after a armed robbery that took place at a store in Park Rapids.

On December 9th, at about 1:56 p.m., the Park Rapids Police Department was dispatched to L&M Fleet Supply where they received a report of a male suspect who allegedly shoplifted from the store, pulled out a gun and fled the scene with a female.

Witnesses on the scene provided officers with a description of the suspects and the vehicle that they were in. In a short amount of time Hubbard County Deputies were able to locate both suspects and the suspects vehicle.

Michael Treague, 32 and Danielle White, 34 were both arrested and booked into the Hubbard County Jail where they are being held on various felony charges. Charges include second-degree assault of a dangerous weapon, theft and possession of drugs in the fifth-degree.

