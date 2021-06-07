Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 196 New Cases Reported Monday
The state reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 196 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. One of the new deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A person in Morrison County aged 65-69
The new cases came from 10,367 tests for a case positivity rate of 1.89%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 1.7%, below the caution threshold of 5.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 15 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 1
- Itasca – 4
- Koochiching – 2
- Mille Lacs – 1
- Morrison – 2
- Todd – 1
- Wadena – 1
