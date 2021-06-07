Lakeland PBS

Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 196 New Cases Reported Monday

Betsy Melin — Jun. 7 2021

The state reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 196 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. One of the new deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A person in Morrison County aged 65-69

The new cases came from 10,367 tests for a case positivity rate of 1.89%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 1.7%, below the caution threshold of 5.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 15 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Cass – 2
  • Crow Wing – 1
  • Itasca – 4
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 1
  • Morrison – 2
  • Todd – 1
  • Wadena – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

