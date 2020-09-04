Two New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Lakeland Viewing Area on Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials reported seven new COVID-19 deaths today, including two in the Lakeland viewing area. One of the deaths was a person in their 90s from Itasca County, and the other was a person in their 70s from Lake of the Woods County. Three of the deaths today were in long-term care.

Overall, COVID-19 continues to hit long-term care facilities especially hard. Of the 1,837 coronavirus deaths in Minnesota, 1,348 of those deaths have been in assisted living or long-term care settings. The virus has been a factor in the deaths of 489 people who did not live in long-term care settings.

There were also 1,047 new cases reported today, which came from 13,926 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.5%. 260 of those cases, though, came from a reporting backlog, with the actual total reported today at 783.

There are currently 272 people hospitalized because of the virus, which is 25 fewer than yesterday. 138 of those hospitalized are in ICU, up three from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 27 new deaths in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 1

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 6

Itasca – 6

Mille Lacs – 1

Morrison – 3

Polk – 7

Roseau – 1

