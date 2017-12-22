Two New Ambulances Delivered To Red Lake And Ponemah

Officers of the Red Lake Tribal Council met with the US Department of Agriculture to sign papers for two new ambulances at around 8:30 Wednesday morning. The vehicles were delivered that morning only 30 minutes later.

One of the ambulances will be assigned to Red Lake. The other will go to Ponemah.

The ambulances come with state-of-the-art “power pro” cots and stretchers. The inside has headroom of six feet with LED emergency lighting and the latest in safety features for passengers. There’s also a battery charger, on-board vacuum, oxygen and bio waste containers.

Next year in March, two more ambulances will be delivered and again split between Red Lake and Ponemah.

“The tribal council initiated the purchase of the four ambulances to address the needs of the members of Red Lake Nation,” says Red Lake Jobs and Community Development Facilitator Eugene “Bugger” McArthur, “the new emergency vehicles were badly needed.”

McArthur, who helped arrange the purchase with Kathy Luepke of the United States Department of Agriculture, said the ambulances were paid for with a combination of a USDA Loan and Grant.