DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Two Motorcyclists Injured In Crash Over The Weekend

Clayton Castle
Jul. 17 2017
Leave a Comment

Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Parker Township in Morrison County on Sunday morning.

Ryan Kellen, 43, of Norcross, MN, was riding westbound on 230th Street in Parker Township when he came over a hill and lost control while trying to brake to avoid hitting other riders in his group.

Ryan suffered only minor cuts and bruises but the passenger on Ryan’s bike, 36-year-old Tanya Kellen, was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link III with a possible head injury.

Neither parties were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Randall Fire and Rescue, Life Link III, and Gold Cross Ambulance all assisted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Man Charged In Connection To Two Morrison County Burglaries

Rice Woman Injured In Little Falls T-Bone Crash

Fosston Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Motorcycle Crash Sends Woman To Hospital

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Latest Story

BSU Names Bolte As Permanent Head Football Coach

Bemidji State University has named interim head coach Brent Bolte as the permanent head coach of the Beavers football team at a news conference
Posted on Jul. 17 2017

Latest Stories

BSU Names Bolte As Permanent Head Football Coach

Posted on Jul. 17 2017

Australian Woman Killed In Minneapolis Police Shooting

Posted on Jul. 17 2017

Man Injured In ATV Crash In Morrison County

Posted on Jul. 17 2017

Four Wheeler Destroyed In Wadena County Structure Fire

Posted on Jul. 17 2017

Two Injured In Train-Car Collision In Beltrami County

Posted on Jul. 17 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.