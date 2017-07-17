Two Motorcyclists Injured In Crash Over The Weekend

Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Parker Township in Morrison County on Sunday morning.

Ryan Kellen, 43, of Norcross, MN, was riding westbound on 230th Street in Parker Township when he came over a hill and lost control while trying to brake to avoid hitting other riders in his group.

Ryan suffered only minor cuts and bruises but the passenger on Ryan’s bike, 36-year-old Tanya Kellen, was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link III with a possible head injury.

Neither parties were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Randall Fire and Rescue, Life Link III, and Gold Cross Ambulance all assisted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.