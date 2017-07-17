Two Motorcyclists Injured In Crash Over The Weekend
Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Parker Township in Morrison County on Sunday morning.
Ryan Kellen, 43, of Norcross, MN, was riding westbound on 230th Street in Parker Township when he came over a hill and lost control while trying to brake to avoid hitting other riders in his group.
Ryan suffered only minor cuts and bruises but the passenger on Ryan’s bike, 36-year-old Tanya Kellen, was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link III with a possible head injury.
Neither parties were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Randall Fire and Rescue, Life Link III, and Gold Cross Ambulance all assisted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More
You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More
Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More
We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More