Lakeland PBS
Two Morrison County Men Arrested For Multiple Thefts

Josh Peterson
Feb. 26 2018
After receiving multiple complaints of thefts from vehicles, a tip led to the arrest of two Morrison County males.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, charges are pending against Joshua Johanson, 20, from Bowlus and a 13-year-old juvenile Male from Holdingford for their involvement in several thefts in the city of Bowlus in Morrison County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to the area and while investigating the vehicle theft, they received multiple complaints of thefts from vehicles in the city of Bowlus. Several items were reported stolen, including snowmobile jackets, snow pants, tools and money.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office later received a tip which led to a search warrant executed at 207 2nd St North in the city of Bowlus, MN. Several of the stolen items were recovered during the search.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen states that all vehicles that were targeted were left unlocked. This is a good reminder to all residents to lock your vehicles. In general, people committing these types of crimes are looking for the path of least resistance. Please do your part and ensure that all your vehicles and valuables are secured.

Johanson and the 13-year-old juvenile male are facing motor vehicle theft related charges and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Johanson is currently in custody at the Morrison County Jail.

