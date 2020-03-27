Lakeland PBS

Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In The State

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 27 2020

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota bringing the total number of deaths to four.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, as of today, there are now 398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota an increase of 52 new cases. Although state health officials say that number is still an undercount due to a lack of testing and approximately 14,003 people have been tested for the virus.

Out of those cases, 51 people have required hospitalization and 34 of those patients are still in the hospital.

Details about the two deaths in today’s update are not available at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

New Visitor Restrictions At Sanford Health

Second Minnesotan Dies From COVID-19

Minnesota Legislature Passes $330 Million Aid Package For COVID-19 Relief

International Students at Bemidji State University Uncertain of Future

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Request For Personal Protective Equipment Donations

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

New Visitor Restrictions At Sanford Health

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

New Minnesota Veterans Home Projects Does Not Receive 2020 Federal Funding

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Second Minnesotan Dies From COVID-19

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Minnesota Legislature Passes $330 Million Aid Package For COVID-19 Relief

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.