Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In The State

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota bringing the total number of deaths to four.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, as of today, there are now 398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota an increase of 52 new cases. Although state health officials say that number is still an undercount due to a lack of testing and approximately 14,003 people have been tested for the virus.

Out of those cases, 51 people have required hospitalization and 34 of those patients are still in the hospital.

Details about the two deaths in today’s update are not available at this time.

